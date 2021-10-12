Paul R. Robertson, Jr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul R. Robertson, Jr., 59, of Neshannock Avenue, died Monday, October 4, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born on August 8, 1962 a son of the late Paul R. Robertson, Sr., and Nancy (Pasco) Robertson.

Mr. Robertson worked as a bartender at Blackwhale Bar and Colonial Lounge and Bar, retiring after 20 years. He loves the Steelers, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by, his fiancé, Cindie D. Knight of New Castle, two children, Paul R. Robertson, III and Nicole M. Robertson both of New Castle, one brother, Lary Annarummo, two sisters, Paula Hake and Tammy Johnson and eight grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by two children, Steven M. Robertson and Melissa Robertson, one brother, Ralph Annarummo, and two sisters, Maggie Annarummo and Irene Clements.

A visitation will be Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. A memorial service will be celebrated Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.