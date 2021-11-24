Paul Jennings, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Jennings Gravatt, Jr.,41, of North Scott Street, died Monday, November 22, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born in New Castle on April 8, 1980 a son of Paul J. Gravatt, Sr. and Elizabeth D. (Gilbert) Gravatt, his father survived in New Castle.

Paul enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, cooking on the grill and spending time with his family.

In addition to his father he is survived by two children, Tristyn C. Gravatt of New Castle and Ayden J. Gravatt of Johnstown, Pennsylvania and one brother, Christopher M. Gravatt.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

