NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patsy Parenti, 92, of Wilmington Road, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born on October 15, 1929 in New Castle, a son of the late Ignazio and Anna (Orlando) Parente.

He married Paula M. (DiBacco) Parenti on May 25, 1957, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Parenti is a United States Marine Veteran, serving in the Korean War.

He was a clerk and made passports for the U.S. Postal Service retiring after 35 years.

He was an avid baseball fan of the Yankees and an avid football fan of Notre Dame and the Steelers. Mr. Parenti was also a golfer in three leagues.

In addition to his wife, he is also survived by one son, Joe A. Parenti and wife, Melina Ambrosia Parenti, of Edinburg and two grandchildren, Kayla Oreans and Joseph Parenti.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, John Parente and James Parente and three sisters, Victoria Parente, Clara Parente and Frances Macri.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. A blessing service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, Father Ben Barr will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Lucy Cemetery.

