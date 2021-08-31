Patrick Joseph Gallagher, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick Joseph Gallagher, 76, of N. Corton Avenue died Monday, August 30, 2021 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born on New Castle on September 27, 1944, a son of the late Aloysius P. and Genevieve (DeGilio) Gallagher.

He married Donna L. (Reed) Gallagher on April 14, 1976, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Gallagher was a Navy veteran serving in the Vietnam War.

He worked at the Youngstown Vindicator as a pressman for 34 years and then the Beaver County Times retiring after eight years as a pressman.

Mr. Gallagher loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.

In addition to his wife, he is also survived by two children, Kimberly R. Gallagher and husband, Grantley Richardson, Jr. and Patrick H. Gallagher and wife, Kimberley (Brophy) Gallagher; one sister, Linda Drespling and husband, Dr. Michael Drespling and four grandchildren, Kaleb Perkins, Kaiden Perkins, Jullian Gallagher and Carsyn Bertram.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

