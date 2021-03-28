Patrick Aaron DeJohn, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick Aaron DeJohn, 29, of Henderson, Nevada, formerly of New Castle, died Friday, March 26, 2021 in Pulaski, Pennsylvania.

He was born on October 2, 1991, a son of David P. and Donielle (Faella) DeJohn, they survive in Pulaski.

Patrick was a dealer at Luxor Casino in Nevada for 9 years.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and hiking. He also practiced Martial Arts and had a dog named Scooby.

In addition to his parents he is survived by one brother, Michael DeJohn of Pulaski; one grandmother and step-grandfather, Marianne and Pat Pugliese and one great-grandmother, Laura Perrett.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Myrtle Marie and Frederick DeJohn and Paul Faella.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Blessing Services will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Deacon John Carran will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Lucy Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, Inc.

