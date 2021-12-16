NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Mary Sorbo, 59, of Wilson Mill Road in New Wilmington, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born in New Castle on February 9, 1962 the daughter of Robert Burk and the daughter of the late Mary Tessmer, her father survives in Indiana.

Mrs. Sorbo was a hairstylist at Famous Hair- Cost Cutters for 20 years. She loved her grandbabies, painting, drawing and photography.

In addition to her father, she is survived by two children, Vince J. Sorbo of New Wilmington and Alannah T. Tunney and husband Sean of Pittsburgh, one brother, Mark Burk, one sister, Trisha Rys, four grandchildren, Gracie Sorbo, Anna Sorbo, Vince Sorbo, Jr. and Haylee Sorbo and her former husband, Joan Sorbo of Bowers, Pennsylvania.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 20, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be celebrated Monday, December 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. Matthew Bupp will officiate.

