Patricia Librandi, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Librandi, 78, of Winslow Avenue, died Monday, January 11, 2021 at Acuity Specialty Hospital in Wheeling, West Virginia.

She was born in New Castle July 12, 1942 a daughter of the late John and Catherine (Flack) Boratko.

She was married to the late George P. Librandi, Sr.

Patricia was a homemaker and was devoted to her grandson, Patrick.

She is survived by one son, George P. Librandi, Jr. of Valparaiso, Indiana; one brother, Eugene Boratko and her grandson, Patrick.

She was also preceded in death by two children, Debbie Librandi and Jon Librandi.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Patricia Librandi, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.