NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Joan Chill, 83, of Mosser Drive died Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Quality Life Services in New Castle.

She was born on May 24, 1938 in New Castle a daughter of the late Richard and Nancy (Carvella) Dominick.

She was married to the late Carmen Chill, he died on April 5, 2007.

Mrs. Chill worked as an office manager for Gaylord’s and Spencer Paint and Glass retiring after 20 years.

She enjoyed collecting pennies, needlepoint and watching crime shows.

She is survived by one son, Carmen P. Chill and his wife, April, of New Castle and one granddaughter, Nicole J. Smoron.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Burial will be in Castleview Memorial Gardens.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

