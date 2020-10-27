Patricia J. Marzula, Mars, PA

MARS, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On October 19, 2020, Patricia J. Marzula passed through death surrounded by family. She was 81 years old.

Patty was well-loved by all who knew her. She possessed a charitable spirit and gave generously to her church, civic organizations, social causes and political campaigns supporting her conviction to democratic principles.

Patty was an avid reader and kept herself well informed. She was always in the middle of a new novel and was happy to pass along a good read. She enjoyed lively discussions about politics and intently followed the financial markets. Patty loved spending winters at her second home in Marco Island, Florida where she welcomed visits from family and friends. She was an amazing mother and grandmother and instilled in them the family values which she cherished. Her love and support will be sadly missed.

Patty was predeceased by her parents, the late Ray and Mary Creswell; her husband of 60 years, John and her youngest son, Vincent.

She is survived by her children, Michele Joiner (Don), Leslie Johnson (Tim), John Marzula II (Diane) and Lisa Jenkins (Chuck); her daughter-in-law, Kim Marzula (widow of Vincent); 14 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She is also survived by her sisters, Marie Sanfelice (widow of Bucky) and Agnes Lockley (Harry); a brother-in-law, Sam Marzula (Mary Ann) and a sister-in-law, Wanda Marzula (widow of Chuck).

While Patty’s family grieves her loss, they will celebrate her life at a Funeral Mass at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 124 N. Beaver Street, New Castle, Pennsylvania where she was a life-long member. The Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint Vincent de Paul Society (which provides assistance to the needy regardless of background or religious affiliation), and sent to Holy Spirit Parish, St. Mary’s Church, 124 N. Beaver Street, New Castle, PA 16101.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

