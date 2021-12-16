EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Claroni, 74, of Ben Franklin Highway, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was born in New Castle on November 18, 1946 a daughter of the late Theordore and Florence (Jarocz) Cwiakala.

She was married to the late Dennis L. Claroni, Sr., who died April 15, 2007. Mrs. Claroni was the owner/operator of the Westgate Cinema and Plaza Cinema, retiring after 30 years.

She loved singing, dancing, flowers, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by three children, Sherri L. Claroni, Tricia A. Burton and husband Jeff, and Austin A. Claroni all of Edinburg, Pennsylvania and four grandchildren, Ashton M. Claroni, Deacon J. Burton, Denielle L. Burton and Deona L. Burton.

She was also preceded in death by, one brother, Marshall Cwiakala.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.