NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Jean Germanski, 88, of Rear Montegomery Avenue died Thursday, February 24, 2022 at her residence in New Castle.

She was born on November 17, 1933 in New Castle a daughter of the late Dominico and Philomena (Feola) Lombardo.

She married Carl C. Germanski on August 2, 1952, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. Germanski was a cashier at Linger Light Dairy, Hydes Drugstore and Frank Boron Cleaning Service for a number of years.

She enjoyed bingo, cooking, baking and love spending time with her family and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Carlotta J. Swogger and husband, Rodger, of New Castle, David A. Germanski and wife, Gail, of New Castle and Tiffany S. Carrera and husband, Dennis, of Transfer, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Ronald Stiles, Jennifer Quigley, David Germanski, Jr., Matthew Germanski, Leah Welker, Austin Carrera and Ashley Carrera and four great-grandchildren, Peyton, Logan, Tyler and Nico.

She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Peter Lombardo, Albert Lombardo, Edward Lombardo and Benny Lombardo and one sister, Rose Tommasone.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

