NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Camille Wise, 91, died Saturday, December 17, 2022 at her residence in New Castle.

She was born on June 26, 1931 in New Castle a daughter of the late Rizirio and Jacqueline (DeCristoforo) Ferrante.

Ms. Wise worked at Slippery Rock University as a clerk.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Rocco Ferrante and Eugene Ferrante.

Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, New Castle, PA 16101.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Norma Camille Wise, please visit our sympathy store.