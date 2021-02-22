Noah Christopher Vinroe, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Noah Christopher Vinroe, 28, of Norwood Avenue, died Thursday, February 18, 2021 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born July 22, 1992 in Butler, a son of Dean A. and Susan E. (Mariacher) Vinroe.

Noah worked for US Liners in Warrendale and was owner and operator of Incrypted Ink in Pittsburgh.

He enjoyed writing and producing music, loved doing and receiving tattoos, cooking and cutting hair.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by three children, Carter L. Vinroe, Logan M. Vinroe-Dosch and Arlo N. Gould; his fiancée, Erica Gould; one brother, Luke A. Vinroe and two sisters, Christian E. Vinroe and Tiffany M. Williams.

Private services were held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

