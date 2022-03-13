NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nicole Joleesa Marlow, 31, of Morton Street, died Saturday, March 12, 2022 at her residence in New Castle.

She was born in New Castle on November 17, 1990, a daughter of the late Curtis Marlow, Sr. and Mary Murin.

Her mother survives in New Castle, she is also survived by her step-father, Kenneth Lee Johnson.

Nicole worked for McKesson in the packaging department.

She enjoyed playing video games and loved making people laugh.

In addition to her mother and step-father, she is also survived by her fiancé, Brice Wise; one brother, Curtis Marlow, Jr.; one sister, Simonae Lyles and husband Robert; grandparents, Lilly Mahone and Robert and Mary Murin; three nieces, Dejanae, Amorae and Mia; two nephews, Tyler and Robert, Jr. and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by her grandfather, Joseph Murin.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

