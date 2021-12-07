NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nicole Ann Booth, 34, formerly of New Castle tragically passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nicole was born on May 12, 1987, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Robert (Jake) Pisor and Cheryl Scott, they survive in New Castle.

Nicole enjoyed art, cooking, baking and loved her two children, Abigail and Jacob.

In addition to her parents, Nicole is survived by her two children; father and stepmother, Connie Pisor; mother; one sister, Christina Scott and two brothers, James and Derek Pisor.

Nicole was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Linda Eddinger and James Mccommons; stepfather, Larry Scott; paternal grandfather, Robert Pisor, Sr. and one grandfather on her stepmother’s side, Conrad Daugherty.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

