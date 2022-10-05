NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas P. Coiro, Sr., 60, of Friendship Street, died Tuesday, October 5, 2022 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born on February 4, 1962 in New Castle, a son of Arsenio “Sammy” and Rosalie (Pauline) Coiro, they both survive in New Castle.

Nicholas married Terri Lynn (Sallman) Coiro on August 21, 1999, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Coiro worked at Shenango Pottery and then was a corrections officer and house parent at YDC, retiring after 23 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and never missed one of their baseball games.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by one son, Nicholas P. Coiro, Jr. and wife, Dawn, of New Castle; two grandchildren, Sonny Coiro and Nico Coiro; one brother, Biagio Coiro and wife, Debbie, of New Castle; one sister, Monica J. Fiacco and husband, George, of New Castle; two great-nieces that were like daughters to him, Madison R. Fitzgerald and Samantha J. McDaniel and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

