NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas ‘Nick’ Villani, 90, of West Madison Avenue, died Sunday, February 12, 2023, at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born on October 30, 1932, in New Castle a son of the late Antonio J. and Lucy (Conti) Villani Nero.

He married Mary Ann ‘Dolly’ (DoVidio) Villani on February 3, 1954, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Villani was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean War.

He worked in supply at Anchor Hocking for five years. He was a licensed Insurance Agent for Western Southern Life Insurance Company for 33 years and worked as a Mailman for the US Postal Service for two years.

He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish.

Mr. Villani enjoyed playing cards and going to the casino, fishing and gardening. He loved playing baseball with his children and grandchildren, enjoyed watching all sports and was an avid New Castle basketball fan.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Anthony J. Villani, Sr. and wife, Stella, Frank A. Villani and wife, Shari and Nick J. Villani, all of New Castle; one sister, Nancy Strosnider of Cleveland, Ohio; four grandchildren, Nicole Villani, John Villani and fianceé, Jacki Nelson, Amanda Berkely and husband, Christopher, Frank Villani, Jr. and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph Villani, Andrew Villani and Charles Villani; two sisters, Clara Bridges and Ann Marie Smith Dudash; one grandson, Anthony Villani, Jr. and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 14, 2023, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A blessing service will be celebrated Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Deacon John Carran will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Lucy Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Nicholas ‘Nick’ Villani, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.