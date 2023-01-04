NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Joseph Padice, Jr., 69, of Hazel Street died Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Select Specialty Care in Boardman, Ohio.

He was born in New Castle on March 15, 1953 the son of the late Nicholas J. Padice, Sr., and Helen (Domenick) Padice.

Mr. Padice married Rose-Lynn (Runyon) Padice on August 7, 1976, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Padice was a schoolteacher for all New Castle Area Elementary Schools, retiring after more than 30 years.

He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and a Wildcats fan. He was an avid Yankees, New York Giants Football, and Boston Celtics fan. Mr. Padice was a golfer, enjoyed playing cards, and going on family vacations.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Felicia Lynn Padice and fiancé Jimmy Italia, and Nicholas J. Padice, III both of New Castle, two sisters, Phyllis Pszenny and Joann Ludovici, and one grandchild, Zoe Livesay.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. A blessing service will be celebrated Monday, January 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Deacon John Carran will officiate. Burial will in St. Lucy Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Nicholas Joseph Padice, Jr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.