Nettie C. Book, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nettie C. Book, 81, of Rose Stop Road died Sunday, October 24, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

She was born in New Castle on June 23, 1940 a daughter of the late Edward and Fern (Greer) Bigley.

She was married to the late William E. Book, Sr. who died in 2005.

Mrs. Book worked as an operator and telemarketer for Infosion, retiring after 10 years.

She enjoyed crafts, arranging flowers, ceramics, and baking cakes.

She is survived by four children, Diana K. Harding and her husband Guy, Fern M. Herman and her husband Larry, Bonnie C. Swogger, and William E. Book, Jr. and his wife Yuonne, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Adele Johnson and Mary Ruth Porada.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

