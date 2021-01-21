Nancy Lee Caravella, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lee Caravella, 77, of Randall Drive, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at her home in Neshannock Township.

She was born in New Castle December 15, 1943 a son of the late Floyd Clark and Ruth (Woods) Johns, her stepfather, Robert Johns, also precedes her in death.

She was married to the late Joseph A. Caravella, Jr. who died January 12, 2021.

Mrs. Caravella was owner and operator of Nancy’s Hair Saloon in her home for 15 years.

She was a member of First Baptist Church and was very active and very close to her God. Nancy enjoyed Bible study, home decorating, gardening, sewing and making crafts.

She is survived by three children, Joseph A. Caravella III of Panama City Beach, Florida, Lisa M. Murphy of Panama City Beach, Florida and Kimberly L. Caravella of New Castle; her stepsister, Nancy Freed of New Castle; four grandchildren, Joseph Caravella IV, Lindsey Murphy, Justine Krueger and Jonathon Krueger and three great-grandchildren, Mason, Layton and Aria.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 24, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services for Nancy and Joseph Caravella will be held Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. John Yergan will officiate.

Burial will be in Unity Baptist Church Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.