Nancy Jane Pitzer, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Jane Pitzer, 74, of Shenango Stop Road, died Monday, October 11, 2021 at The Grove New Wilmington.

She was born on June 15, 1947, a daughter of the late Charles W. and Leora G. (Schweinsburg) Rice.

Ms. Pitzer worked as a nurse’s aide at Beverly Manor in Escondido, California, retiring after 18 years.

She enjoyed socializing and spending time with her friends, bingo and crafts. She loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by one son, Robert E. Pitzer of New Castle and one grandson, Joshua Altman of New Castle.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, John F. Pitzer, Jr.; two brothers, Charles R. Rice and Garve E. Rice and one sister, Carol M. Haught.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

