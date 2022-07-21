NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred “Midge” Johns Sorvelli, 92, of Nesbitt Road died Sunday, July 17, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born on January 26, 1930 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Ralph Ivor and Margaret (Evans) Johns.

She was married to the late, John Sorvelli, who died in August of 1992.

Mrs. Sorvelli worked at Bell Telephone as a telephone operator retiring after over 30 years.

She enjoyed playing cards, listening to music and being around her family. She also lived in Florida for many years and enjoyed swimming and the beach.

She is survived by one daughter, Gretchen Sowash; one son-in-law, Roy Taylor; two grandchildren, Alicia Taylor and Jerry and Ashley Brandt and husband, Jerry; six great-grandchildren, Gerald-Joseph Taylor (Ariana Garroway), Ethan Taylor, Dylan Taylor, Jordan Taylor, Gerald Melvin Brandt and Nataleigh Brandt and her caregivers, Debbie Taylor and BJ Sedor.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two daugthers, Elaine Sowash and Leslie Taylor.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.