Michele Elizabeth Farone, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michele Elizabeth Farone, 74, of Oaklyn Drive, Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, formerly of New Castle, died Sunday, February 7, 2021 at her residence in Bethel Park.

She was born August 13, 1946 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy (Schellenberger) Farone.

Michele was a teacher at Laurel Elementary School retiring after over 30 years.

She enjoyed reading and was a world traveler.

She is survived by two daughters, Christine DiGiovanni and her husband, Michael, of Indianapolis, Indiana and Michelle Muszynski and her husband, Stephen, of Bethel Park; two brothers, Frank and Foster Farone and five grandchildren, Carlin DiGiovanni, Katherine DiGiovanni, Logan Muszynski, Lander Muszynski and Layten Muszynski.

She was also preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Farone.

Private services were held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial was in Oak Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be sent to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., www.nationalbreastcancer.org.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 14, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.