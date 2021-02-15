Michael Samuel Ferrara, Sr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Samuel Ferrara, Sr., 73 of W. Washington Street in Union Township, died Sunday, February 14, 2021 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Mr. Ferrara was born on May 8, 1947 a son of the late Frank J. and Rose M. (Mattei) Ferrara, Sr.

Mr. Ferrara was married to Beverly Ann (Conti) Ferrara on August 17, 1968. She survives in New Castle.

Mr. Ferrara was an iron worker for Local #207 in Youngstown, Ohio, retiring after 35 years.

He was an avid Notre Dame fan and loved every minute spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was the best husband, father and Puppy in the world.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Stefanie M. McCall and her husband, David, of Marion, Ohio and Michael S. Ferrara, Jr. of New Castle; one brother, Frank J. Ferrara, Jr. of Houston, Texas and five grandchildren, David McCall, Nicholas McCall, Maggie Rose McCall, Lucy Mae Ferrara and Michael S. Ferrara III.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Vitus Church.

Burial will be in Parkside Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.