NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Leroy Jenkins, 56, of Pin Oak Drive died Sunday, May 22, 2022 in New Castle.

He was born on March 9, 1966 in New Castle a son of the late Ronald E. and Sandra J. (Rebmann) Jenkins.

Mr. Jenkins enjoyed walking and talking with people and people loved him. He enjoyed watching sports, and was an avid football fan and horses.

He is survived by his fiancée, Alesia Lynn Ward; three daughters, Brittany, Michaela and Kaitlyn; two stepchildren, Raychelle and David; one brother, Charlie W. Jenkins; two sisters, Debbie J. Jenkins and Shelby L. Rebmann and several grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one stepson, Victor.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. A memorial service will be celebrated at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

