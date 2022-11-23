NEW CASLTE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Joseph Flynn, 74, of Montgomery Avenue died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at his residence in New Castle.

He was born on May 6, 1948, in Columbiana, Ohio, a son of the late Paul and Dorothy (McGail) Flynn.

Mr. Flynn married Nancy A. (Isabella) Flynn on October 13, 1979; she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Flynn worked as a controller for Medusa Cement/CMEX for 15 years.

Mr. Flynn was a United States Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was affectionately known to all as Uncle Mike. He loved golfing, the Cleveland Indians and Browns and watching his children play ball.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Kylie M. Flynn, Anthony P. Flynn and wife, Liza, Michael P. Flynn, all of New Castle and two grandchildren, Mary Ella Flynn and Michael Elias Flynn.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister, Sheryl Garlouch.

Private visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

