Michael Joseph Angelo, Jr., Edinburg, PA

EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Joseph Angelo, Jr., 73, of Hillsville Road, Edinburg, died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 4, 1946, a son of the late Michael Joseph, Sr. and Carmel (Zokle) Angelo.

He was married to Catherine A. (Nerti) Angelo on July 24, 1971, she survives in Edinburg.

Mr. Angelo was the owner and operator of Career Advantage for 20 years in Boardman, Ohio.

He owned and raced horses at a number of local tracks and he enjoyed music and theater. He loved taking trips Florida with his wife and family, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by four children, Michael Joseph Angelo, III of Penn Hills, Kimberly M. Gabriel and her husband Matthew of Edinburg, Joseph A. Angelo and his wife Jennifer of Columbus, Ohio and Lisa L. Gasperoni and her husband Joseph of Pittsburgh, two brothers, Anthony and Phillip Angelo, two sisters, Phyllis Caparso and Rosemary D’Apolito and seven grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Mary Mother of Hope Church. We will meet at the church Thursday at 11:30 a.m.. Father Brendan Dawson will officiate.

Burial will be in St. James Cemetery.

