Michael John DeSimone, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Michael John DeSimone, 61, of E. Western Reserve Road, Poland, Ohio, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio.

He was born in New Castle on August 17, 1959 a son of the late John DeSimone and Mary Jane Noviello.

He was married to Jodi Lynn (Sylvester) DeSimone on August 16, 2005, she survives in Poland, Ohio.

Mr. DeSimone started his as an engineer with General Dynamics in San Diego, California and was currently a self-employed engineering consultant for over 20 years.

He enjoyed traveling, fine dining and listening to music. He was an avid weight lighter and a member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity at Penn State University and was an avid Penn State Football Fan.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one brother, David A. DeSimone and wife Linda, four nieces and two nephews.

He was also preceded in death by one sister, Patricia A. Clobus.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 28, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Vitus Church. Father Anthony Sciarappa will officiate.

Burial will be in Parkside Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Michael John DeSimone, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.