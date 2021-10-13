Michael J. Sackin, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Sackin, 76, of W. Moody Avenue, died Monday, October 11, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born in New Castle on November 23, 1944 a son of the late Marshall and Helen (Startari) Sackin.

Mr. Sackin was married to Diana L. (Kelly) Sackin, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Sackin worked at Hillview Manor Nursing Home in the kitchen and laundry room, retiring after 10 years.

He loved animals, especially his dogs Vegas and Tiny, going to the casino, going out to eat, Notre Dame and his family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two step-children; Jennifer Z. Keene (Barry) of Mechanicsville, Virginia and Luther E. Maloney, Jr. (Jennifer) of Linesville, Pennsylvania; one brother, Marshall Sackin of Ebensburg, Pennsylvania and five stepgrandchildren, Juan Montes, Kaylee Montes, Sabre Keene, Takoda Keene, and Charlayna Keene.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 18, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, at 926 Cunningham Avenue, followed by a blessing service at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, Deacon Joseph Ross will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.