Michael Casillo, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Casillo, 89, of North Lima, Ohio, formerly of New Castle, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio.

He was born in New Castle, on March 26, 1932, a son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Catelani) Casillo.

Mr. Casillo was a lineman on the P&LE Railroad retiring after 25 years.

He is survived by a number of nieces; nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Pfeiffer and Ruth Ann Corley.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

