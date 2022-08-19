NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Baughman, 41, of Eastbrook Road died Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born on January 3, 1981 in New Castle a daughter of the late Randolph Bailey and Iris (Watt) Bailey, her mother survives in New Castle.

She was married to Harold Baughman, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. Baughman worked for the New Castle News in circulation and then as a district manager for 18 years. She enjoyed arts and crafts, helping people, traveling and seeing new places, camping, and fishing. She especially loved spending time with her friends and family.

In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by three children, Tyler Janiel, Dylan Janiel, and Kayla Janiel all of New Castle; two brothers, Harley Bailey and Randy Bailey and one grandson, Isaiah Janiel.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

