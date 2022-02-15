NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Melinda Ann D’Augostine, 70, of Winter Road, died Saturday, February 12, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born on December 31, 1951 in New Castle, a daughter of the late John and Josephine (Sanfelice) Cast.

She married Marion “Lucky” D’Augostine on October 18, 1990, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. D’Augostine enjoyed dancing, drawing and old movies. She was also very active in many clubs and organizations. She loved animals and spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two stepsons, Brandon S. D’Augostine and wife, Kelly, of New Castle and Jason E. D’Augostine of New Castle; one sister, Teresa Adams of New Castle; three stepgrandchildren, Marleah, Santino and Nico D’Augostine and two nieces, Danielle Perrotta and husband, Augusto and Gabrielle Medure and husband, Frank, all of New Castle.

She was also preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Charles Daniel Adams.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 17, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. A memorial service will be celebrated at 4:00 p.m. following visitation.

