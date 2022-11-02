NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Maureen Gommer, 83, of W. State Street died Tuesday, October 1, 2022 at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born on March 29, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of late Angus and Francis (Burns) Deifour.

She was married to the late Joseph Gommer.

She is survived by one daughter, Jodi Gommer of New Castle; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by one sister, Mary Lou Lymer.

Per Mrs. Gommer’s wishes, there will be no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Maureen Gommer, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.