Matthew Andrew Morici, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Andrew Morici, 61, of Shenango Township left for his heavenly rest on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

He was born in New Castle on September 18, 1959, a son of the late Anthony Morici, Jr. and Margaret (Nocera) Morici; his mother survives in New Castle.

Matthew was a 1977 Shenango graduate and was married for 38 years to his high school sweetheart, Patricia (Tanner) Morici, she survives in New Castle.

He also leaves behind a son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Angie Morici; one grandson, Matthew Craig Morici; brothers, Mark (Cheryl) and Michael (Dawn); in-laws, Charlene Tanner, Bill, Jr. (Kim) and Brian (Debbie) Tanner, as well as many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Matthew was Co-owner of the family-owned business, City Glass Company, Inc. for over 40 years.

He is a former coach of Shenango Pop Warner football.

A kind hearted, quiet and fun loving man who enjoyed hunting, going to camp, sports, bowling and spending time with his buddies. He loved the special time spent with his grandson. He will be greatly missed by many.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Vitus Church.

Burial will be in STS Phillips & James Cemetery.

You may honor Matthew by donating to your favorite charity.

