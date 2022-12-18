NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Stella Rozzi, 97, formerly of Castle Street, died Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Haven Convalescent Home in New Castle.

She was born on October 20, 1925 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Angelo and Antoinetta (Tesone) DeRosa.

She was married to the late Andrew Charles ‘Chuck’ Rozzi, who died on November 24, 1997.

Mrs. Rozzi was a member of Holy Spirit Parish.

She was a waitress at Fountain Restaurant, retiring after 62 years.

She enjoyed baking cookies all year long and loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by four children, Anthony A. Rozzi and wife Merry Kay of Pittsburgh, Dennis J. Rozzi and wife, Pamela, Michelle L. Stroia and husband, Brad and Linda M. Budai and husband, John, all of New Castle; one brother, David DeRosa; one sister, Elsie Pallott; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by one son, William Rozzi; five brothers, Harry DeRosa, James DeRosa, Michael DeRosa, Anthony DeRosa, William DeRosa and two sisters, Connie Pauline and Rosemarie Coratto.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A blessing service will be celebrated Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the Haven Convalescent Home for all their special care and love.

