Mary Louise (Jannetti) Montonaro, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise (Jannetti) Montonaro, 98, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Rhodes Estate in New Castle.

Mrs. Montonaro was born on December 9, 1921 a daughter of the late Dominic and Divina (Clementone) Jannetti.

She was married to the late Charles A. Montonaro who died September 23, 1987.

Mrs. Montonaro worked at Shenango Pottery and then was a cashier for the State of Ohio Liquor Stores for 15 years. She enjoyed playing bridge, cooking, artistic painting, sewing and dancing.

She is survived by two children, Darlene D. Montonaro of Lakewood, Ohio and Linda J. Boden and her husband Donald of Greenfield, Indiana, one brother, Harry Jannetti, three sisters, Emma Tuscano, Elizabeth DeThomas, and Nancy Gorski, two grandchildren, Nicole Crosby and her husband Darren and Brent Boden and his wife Ann and eight great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Guido Jannetti and Reggie Jannetti and two sisters, Margaret Valletta and Vera Tedescko.

Private services will be at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Cleveland, Ohio.