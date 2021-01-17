Mary Lou Deal, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Deal, 86 of Shenago Township, New Castle, Pennsylvania passed away at her home on Friday, January 15, 2021.

She was born in Butler Township on March 3, 1934 to Ira and Ethel Dyke.

She is survived by her husband, Edwin E Deal; sons, Jonathon E. Deal (Lynn) and David D. Deal; grandson, Jacob E. Deal and her constant companion, Marley, a German Shepherd. Additional family members include nephews, Robert Hetrick and Kevin Eichenlaub and nieces, Colleen Hoffman and Betsy Monfort.

Marylou and Ed were married on November 22, 1956. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. In addition to this, she devoted herself to her role as a teacher (40 years). Most of this time was spent teaching high school special education students.

Marylou was an avid reader of daily newspapers, novels and her Bible. She even had a neighborhood library box in her front yard to share with others. In addition to reading she was an avid collector of Coca-Cola memorabilia for 21 years. She and Ed belonged to the national Coca-Cola chapter as well as 2 additional chapters. Marylou also collected miniatures for 30 years. She built a three-story doll house which she electrified by herself.

Marylou and Ed enjoyed traveling. They visited Great Britain four times. Her favorite trip was to Deal, England accompanied by Ed and son, David. Their travels in the United States included driving Route 66 to California and back twice.

Marylou always said that she had the best neighbors and close friends whom she cherished.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lawrence County humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Road, New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Per Marylou‘s request there will be no services or visitation.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

