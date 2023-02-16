NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Elizabeth Aiello, 92, formerly of E. Lutton Street died Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was born in New Castle on November 23, 1930 a daughter of the late Antonio and Anne (Dando) Caravaggio.

She was married to the late Sam A. Aiello who died on April 10, 2008.

Mrs. Aiello was a member of Holy Spirit Parish- St. Vitus, and she was a homemaker. She enjoyed going out for breakfast and lunch with her family and friends and playing cards with her brothers and sisters. She also enjoyed going to the casino, playing the slot machines, cooking and baking and was an avid Steelers, Penguins and Pirates fan. She also loved babysitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Caroline DeAugustine and husband Richard of New Castle, and Angela Aiello of Boardman, Ohio, two grandchildren, Michael Lombardo and Kristin Scalzo and husband Michael, four great-grandchildren, Ryan Firmi, Mikalyn Mrozek and husband Nick, Macy Lombardo, and Peyton Lombardo, three step-grandchildren, Michael, David and Anthony Scalzo, three step-great grandchildren, and three sisters, Charlotte Pionati, Christina George, and Clara DiVitto all of New Castle.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by three brother, Benjamin, Thomas, and David Caravaggio, three sisters, Anne Bondi, Rosetta Caravaggio, and Ruth Exposito.

Visitation will be held Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. A blessing service will be celebrated Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Deacon John Carran will officiate. Burial will be in Castle View Memorial Gardens.

