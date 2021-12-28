NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marshall Paul Reitnauer, 52, of Highland Avenue, died Friday, December 24, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was born in New York City, New York on October 14, 1969, a son of late Reverand Paul D. Reitnauer and a son of Jenalee (Buller) Wanner, his mother survives in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Reitnauer worked as a truck driver and in maintenance for Faddis Concret for a number of years. He loved the Steelers, playing spades and hanging out with his family and grandchildren. He will be remembered as a great father and grandfather.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by four children, Cassiopeia O. Harvey, Marshelle J. Reitnauer, Rashelle J. Reitnauer and Damar Ware; six brothers, James, Jamie, David, Aaron, Raymond Reitnauer and Walter Flickner; three sisters, Tisha Reitnauer, Krissy Perrine and Heather Hill; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandson and his good friend Wanda Burcham.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, Gavin Reitnauer and one sister, Maria Reitnauer.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2021 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Reverand Matthew Bupp will officiate.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Marshall Paul Reitnauer, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 29, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.