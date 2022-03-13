MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes Staff) – Marsha Ann Trott, 70, of E. Garfield Avenue, died Friday, March 11, 2022 at Avalon Springs Nursing Home in Mercer.

She was born in New Castle on May 6, 1951 a daughter of the late Robert Trott and Dorothy (Hamaker) Trott, her mother survives in Mercer.

Marsha was a graduate of New Castle High School.

She was employed as a Nursing Assistant in the Rehab unit of Jameson Hospital for 35 years.

Marsha loved God and always tried to do the right thing. She was a truly kind, compassionate person. On hot, humid days she would sit on the front porch waiting for the mailman with a cold bottle of water.

She loved family gatherings for birthdays and holidays and especially enjoyed playing cards and scratching off lottery tickets of which she was usually very lucky. Her raisin filled cookies and awesome nutrolls were a special treat at Christmas.

She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and could be heard throughout the house cheering them on.

Marsha loved all kinds of animals, and could always be found sitting on the front porch enjoying the company of neighborhood cats. Marsha was truly blessed with lifelong friends, who were always there for her in good and bad times. She will remain in our hearts forever and we thank God for her life.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by one brother, Bobby Trott and two sisters, Beverly McGaffic and Dottie Trott.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Marsha Ann Trott, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.