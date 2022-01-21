NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene K. Alfera, 85, of Meadowview Blvd., died Friday, January 21, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Care Center.

She was born in New Castle April 1, 1936 a daughter of the late Robert and Charlotte (DeSimone) Palus.

She was married to the late Vincent J. Alfera who died February 11, 1983.

Mrs. Alfera was a secretary for Knights Life, Consolidated Glass and City Glass for a number of years.

She enjoyed music, dancing, traveling, and shopping. She sold Home Interiors and Gifts for a number of years. She also loved spending time with her family, grandkids and friends, but her grandkids where the most important.

She is survived by two children, Gina M. Joseph-Smiley and husband Brian of New Castle and John V. Alfera and wife Nancy of New Kensington, one brother, Robert Palus of New Castle, one sister, Judith Pacelli of New Castle, four grandchildren, Jordan Joseph, Morgan Joseph, Braydan Smiley and Anna Alfera.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 25, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Blessing services will be celebrated Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home. Deacon John Carran will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lawrence County Humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Road, New Castle, PA, 16101, and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 24 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.