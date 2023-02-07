NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene E. Crisci Phillips, 85, of E. Friendship Street died Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Quality Life Services in New Castle.

She was born on November 21, 1937 in New Castle a daughter of the late Jack and Helena (Payne) Weatherby.

She was married to the late Clem C. Crisci, who died on May 1, 1985. She was also married to the late William Phillips.

She enjoyed playing cards and watching tv, bowling, and she loved her cats. Mrs. Phillips loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by two children, Vaughn Crisci and his wife Vickie of New Castle and Liz Beth Crisci Donegan and her husband Ed of Modesto, California, she also raised her grandson, Anthony Crisci and his wife Jen of Colorado, two brothers, Jack Weatherby and Michael Weatherby, one sister, Barbara Wagner, ten grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was also preceded in death by two children, Steven Crisci and Jeffrey Crisci, one brother, Bruce Weatherby, and one grandson, Sean Crisci.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will be celebrated Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. Randy Crum will officiate. Burial will be in Castle View Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be sent to the Lawrence County Humane Society.

