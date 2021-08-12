Marla K. Piccuta, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marla Kay Piccuta, 63, of Fredonia Road died Sunday, August 8, 2021 at The Grove in New Wilmington.

She was born on March 22, 1958 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Victor and Eleanor (Newton) Papa.

Ms. Piccuta was a LPN at Hillview Manor Nursing Home and was also a homemaker. She also enjoyed caring for her family.

She is survived by two children, Adam L. Piccuta of Richmond, California and Leanne R. Piccuta of Pawleys Island, South Carolina; two brothers, Victor Papa and wife, Donna and Danial Papa and wife, Diane and one sister, Barbara Papa.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

