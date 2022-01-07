NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie Louise Norris, 72, of S. First Street died Friday, January 7, 2022 at Avalon Place in New Castle.

She was born in New Castle on April 12, 1949, a daughter of the late Walter and Justine (Pollio) Norris, Sr.

Ms. Norris was a secretary at Liberty Mutual and for the Common Wealth of Pennsylvania working at the Youth Development Center, retiring after 35 years.

Marjorie volunteered at St. Lucy’s Church for 30 years, all the holiday family dinners were at her house and she enjoyed time with her friends and family. Anytime a friend needed help, Marjorie was there.

She is survived by two brothers, Walter Norris, Jr. and wife, Diana and Michael Norris and wife, Linda; one sister, Antoinetta “Toni” Predwitch and husband, Robert; three nieces, Michaelle Natale and husband, Jeff, Leanna Litrentra and husband, Joseph and Shelby Norris and two nephews, Jeffery and Timothy Natale.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 10, 2022 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. A blessing service will be celebrated at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Father Brendan Dawson will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Lucy Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Marjorie Louise Norris, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 9 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.