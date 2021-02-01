Marietta A. D’Augostine, New Wilmington, PA

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marietta A. D’Augostine, 82 of S. Market Street, New Wilmington, died Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Cura Health in Oakdale, Pennsylvania.

She was born on September 30, 1938 a daughter of the late Marion and Amelia (Filagenzi) D’Augostine.

Mrs. D’Augostine was a LPN at Golden Hill Nursing Home retiring after 25 years.

She enjoyed painting, bingo and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by three children, Angela Valgean, Marguerite Fusco and her husband, John and Romeo “Pud” LaMarco III; three brothers, Frank D’Augostine and his wife, Rosemarie “Cookie”, Marion “Luckie” D’Augostine and his wife, Melinda “Mel” and Carl D’Augostine and his wife, Linda; one sister-in-law, Rosemarie; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, Anthony D’Augostine.

Private services were at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Marietta A. D’Augostine, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.