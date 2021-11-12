Marie Ann Smith, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Anne Smith, 85, of Rose Avenue, died Thursday, November 11, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born in New Castle on March 24, 1936, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Vitale) Danish.

Mrs. Smith worked as a food manager at GC Murphy’s in Town Mall and K Café in K-Mart for a number of years.

She enjoyed watching TV, going to the casino, cooking and loved talking to her family.

She is survived by one son, Mark R. Smith and wife, Sharon, of New Castle; two brothers, Tony Cooper and wife, Judith and John Cooper and wife, Karen, of Pleasanton, California and one grandson, Darek Smith of Butler, Pennsylvania.

She was also preceded in death by one son, Steven C. Smith and her former husband, Dean R. Smith.

A private visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A public Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vitus Church. Father Ben Barr will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.

