Marianna Arena, Edinburg, PA

EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marianna Arena, 91, of West State Street, Edinburg, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Quality Life Services in New Castle.

She was born in Reggio Calabria, Italy June 9, 1929 a son of the late Vincente and Theresa (Trichilo) Antico.

She was married to the late Rocco Arena who died March 25, 1981.

Mrs. Arena worked at Rosie’s Bakery for a number of years and was a member of Christ the King Parish.

She enjoyed baking, cooking and gardening.

She is survived by two children, Theresa R. Sciola and her husband Ralph of Poland, Ohio and James N. Arena and his wife Debra of Edinburg, two brothers, Gino and Tony Antico of Argentina, four grandchildren, Andrea Serich and husband Anthony, Alexis Fabian and husband Thomas, Ryan Arena, and Brandon Arena and wife Brittney, and one great grandson, Lincoln Arena.

He was also preceded in death by one sister, Rose Calvaviti, and one granddaughter, Shellie Arena.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

