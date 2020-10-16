Maria A. Stone Parasida, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Maria Stone (Ansoinette) Parasida, 76, of North Cedar Street, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Grove in New Wilmington.

She was born on October 25, 1943 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Orlando and Mary (Ezzo) Stone.

Mrs. Parasida worked at Perkins and Ladbrokes as a waitress and hostess for a number of years.

Mrs. Parasida was an avid Steelers, Pirates and Indians fan and enjoyed cooking and baking.

She is survived by one son, Dennis Claroni of New Castle and two brothers, Chuck and Nick Stone.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Maria A. Stone Parasida, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 18, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: