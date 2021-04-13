Marguerite Ann Ridgley, Freedom, PA

FREEDOM, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marguerite Ann Ridgley, 77, peacefully passed away the morning of Sunday, April 11, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family.

She was born in New Castle on July 7, 1943, daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret (Biondi) Micaletti.

She was married to Charles Ridgley on October 29, 1966, he survives in Freedom, Pennsylvania.

Margi was a registered nurse for 40 years. She worked in various roles at St. Francis Hospital and the medical office of Dr. Thomas Malvar.

Margi enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her famous pizza and sweet treats. Margi treasured her group of girlfriends, monthly card club and watching North Carolina Tarheels basketball.

In addition to her husband she is survived by three children, Eric Ridgley and his wife, Jen, of Wexford, Pennsylvania, Alyssa Bucci and her husband, Todd, of Moon Township and Marc Ridgley and his wife, Theresa, of Baltimore, Maryland; one brother, Raymond Micaletti and his wife, Audrey; one sister, Clarice Walker and her husband, James and four grandchildren, Gianna, Harper, Genevieve and Nolan. Margi’s love for her family also included regular visits from her nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by one sister, Deanna Vano.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. A blessing service will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home memorial chapel; Father Brenden Dawson will officiate.

Entombment will be in Parkside Cemetery.

