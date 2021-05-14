Margaret Maxime Kahrer, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Maxine Kahrer, 81, of Dewey Avenue died Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at her residence.

She was born on November 25, 1939 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Florintine and Catherine (Howard) Krietzer.

Mrs. Kahrer was a homemaker. She loved knitting, crocheting, making blankets and other crafts.

She was survived by three children, Bobbyjoe A. Esposito, John D. Esposito and his wife, Kimberly and Scott M. Esposito and his wife, Annmarie; two sisters, Linda Annarumo and Eloise “Chicky” Roberts; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, Louis Esposito and Frederick Kahrer; five children at birth; one brother, Michael Krietzer and three sisters, Delores DiPietro, Maryann Cummins and Katherine Strobel.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, May 17, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Blessing services will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel; Reverend Matthew Bupp will officiate.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

